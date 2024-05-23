Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been pouring in after the death of a teacher “with a passion for education” who taught thousands of pupils at a Wigan high school.

Graham Naylor, who worked at Standish Community High School for 16 years, died on April 18, aged 73.

He is survived by his wife Judith and son Rob.

Mr Naylor was born in Birmingham in 1950, attended Holte Grammar School and enjoyed fishing on the River Avon with his family as a child.

Former Standish High School teacher Graham Naylor has died

He was a talented footballer and played with Aston Boys – part of Aston Villa – before having trials for two Premiership clubs.

He did his teacher training at Padgate College in Warrington and it was there he met Judith, who was a lecturer, and the couple married in 1977.

His first teaching job was at Standish High in the 1980s and he became head of PE and then head of year seven.

He coached the school’s football team, as well as taking pupils on trips to the Lake District and skiing in Canada.

Mr Naylor also took part in end-of-year shows at the school.

He worked at Standish High throughout the 1980s, later moving to the North East in 1997 where he became a deputy headteacher.

Outside work, he enjoyed outdoor pursuits, fishing, sailing and riding a motorbike, on which he travelled as far as Lyons in the south of France one summer.

His son Rob said: “He was likeable. He was quite ambitious."

He added that Mr Naylor would always be missed by his wife and son.

A statement from Standish High said: “The staff and governors of Standish Community High School were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Graham Naylor.

"Graham’s passion for education, his ability to inspire students, his kindness and generosity were truly remarkable. During his 16 years at Standish Community High School, he made a significant impact on the lives of so many students and colleagues.”

Former pupils have been paying tribute to Mr Naylor and highlighting the impact he had on their lives.

On an online obituary for Mr Naylor, former pupil Ashlae Foster wrote: “It was Mr Naylor and the PE team at school that first fostered my love of sport, especially running, which inspired me to go on to Carnegie and train as a PE and maths teacher. Thank you so much for the inspiration and making a true difference to my life. RIP. Condolences to the family at this sad time, I am sure Graham will be missed by many.”

Other former pupils used the Standish Then and Now Facebook group to pay their respects.

Rosa Sue said: “He was a great teacher and such a lovely man too.”

James Harrison said: “So sad, he was a legend, never to be forgotten.”

Martin Eadie said: “God bless Mr Naylor was my PE teacher back in the old days lovely gentleman wish his family all the best wishes.”