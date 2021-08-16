TV star shares stories in Wigan's Believe Square

Rebecca Ryan

Rebecca Ryan, who has appeared in Shameless and Casualty, is hosting sessions as part of Wigan Council’s Believe In Storytelling events on Believe Square.

Children can enjoy storytelling, drama, dance, crafts and other free activities, based on the themes of space, nature, oceans and magic.

The sessions are suitable for children of all ages and run from 10am until 4pm, Monday to Saturday, throughout August.