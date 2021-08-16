TV star shares stories in Wigan's Believe Square
An actor has stepped out of the small screen and into Wigan town centre to help transport youngsters to faraway places and enjoy a world of adventures.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 10:54 am
Rebecca Ryan, who has appeared in Shameless and Casualty, is hosting sessions as part of Wigan Council’s Believe In Storytelling events on Believe Square.
Children can enjoy storytelling, drama, dance, crafts and other free activities, based on the themes of space, nature, oceans and magic.
The sessions are suitable for children of all ages and run from 10am until 4pm, Monday to Saturday, throughout August.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.