A major inquiry has been launched after the tragic death of a little boy in what has been reported locally as a “choking incident” at a village nursery near Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paramedics and police were called to the Parbold Douglas CE Academy Nursery in Parbold on Friday (September 19) after after the two-year-old collapsed and could not be revived by worried staff.

Despite medics’ best efforts, the tot was, tragically, pronounced dead later in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said: “We were called to Lancaster Lane, Parbold, at 2.43pm on September 19 following reports that a child had become unresponsive at school.

Parbold Douglas Academy on Lancaster Lane whose nursery is now the focus of an investigation following the death of a child there

“The child was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he tragically died.

"Our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto His Majesty’s Coroner in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The child’s family have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

Wigan Today contacted the academy who referred us to Lancashire County Council press office.

A response to a statement request has yet to be issued.