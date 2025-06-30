UA92 celebrates its graduating class of 2025 with a ‘deliberately different’ ceremony

Gary Neville supports graduating students, including first cohort benefiting from a tailored support package

University Academy 92 (UA92) celebrated a historic milestone as it graduated its class of 2025, including the first cohort of 'Make it for Real' students.

UA92, co-founded by Manchester United’s Class of ‘92, and Lancaster University created the innovative Make it for Real programme to improve opportunities for young people in receipt of free school meals.

Of the 241 graduating students, 14 per cent have received support through the programme which offers students a free laptop and data, lunch every day and a travel pass.

Class of ‘92 legend Gary Neville personally presented medals to each graduate at the ceremony.

Sara Prowse, CEO of UA92, said: “Our Graduation is a vibrant and energetic ceremony that celebrates our students’ achievements. It’s always an emotional day for our staff, students and their families but this one was even more special.

“UA92 has made a firm commitment to doing things ‘deliberately differently’ in an education system that is traditionally fairly rigid - one of the aspects I am most proud of is what we do to help young people who face barriers when considering their future options.

“With the Make it for Real package we have been able to level the playing field for a group of students who then showed us all what they can achieve when given the chance. If they were on Free School meals they automatically qualified for the package worth of £5,000.

“The fact that they are here today, graduating with a degree, shows bursaries like this can make a real difference to people who may have considered higher education inaccessible. These students have shown grit and determination to succeed and we are so proud of them and what they have achieved.”

In his address, Gary Neville told the graduating class: “We wanted this to be a place of opportunity and hope. A place where everyone was welcome irrespective of where you were born and your background.

“What you achieved here is everything we hoped for and more.

“You’ve finished what you started. You’ve got through the tough times, you’ve been brave and you’ve given your all.”

Prizes were presented to Abigail Wiggett and Ewan McCleod, Students of the Year; Kelsey Clark and Naomi Conteh, Greatness Unlocked Award; Keshap Bajgai, Sport Student of the Year; Matthew Richards, Digital Student of the Year, and Sean William Fitzpatrick, 92 Programme Learning Journal Prize.

Also presented over the two evenings of the ceremony were: Liam Robb, Lancaster University Chancellor’s Medal; Media Student of the Year Isaac Williams; Business Student of the Year Somerset Dixon and winner of the Outstanding Final Year Project award was Jim Nichol-Turner.

The ceremony embraced a carnival theme with performances from String Infusion, samba dancers and drummers. The celebrations continued at Victoria Warehouse with an after-party featuring live music and DJ with complimentary refreshments for students.

All graduates received professional photographs with Gary and enjoyed free gown hire, and free tickets for friends and family due to the generous event sponsors: Microsoft, KPMG, Manchester United, EY, Cisco, Softcat, McCann Manchester and Kuits.

For more information on UA92 and the Make it for Real programme, visit www.ua92.ac.uk