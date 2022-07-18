England Rugby League and Wigan Warriors star Liam Farrell has graduated from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) with a degree in strength and conditioning.

The second rower, who has won all the accolades the game has to offer, has spent the last five years studying at UCLan alongside his playing career.

Speaking at his graduation ceremony in Preston on Friday (July 15), Liam, 32, said: “Studying and training involved a lot of juggling but it’s also kept me busy and given me another focus alongside rugby, so it’s been great.

Liam Farrell was awarded with a strength and conditioning degree from UCLan last week.

“I’ve enjoyed applying what I’ve learned to my training and understanding how to do the right things at the right time. The club is really keen to support players post-rugby and I know I want to stay within the sport after my playing career. If I can work in the performance side of things that would be ideal.”

Liam is one of several Warriors players who are currently studying at UCLan, which is the ‘official university’ of the Super League club.

Several Wigan staff and players have studied on UCLan degree courses over the last 14 years, as well as visiting the University for pre-season fitness tests.

UCLan also delivers video analysis support for Wigan and in return the Club offers work placement opportunities for students.

Liam added: “I’m proud to have my degree and to have studied at UCLan. The relationship Wigan has with UCLan works both ways and it’s a fantastic partnership.”

Dr Adrian Ibbetson, Director of Sport at UCLan, said: “We are delighted to see Liam complete his studies at UCLan. He is a very talented rugby league player who now has another string to his bow that will be an asset to his career further down the line. The University is proud of its long-standing relationship with Wigan Warriors and it’s fantastic to see this partnership continue to flourish.”