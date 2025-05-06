Upset as Wigan school prevents public access to its grounds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A banner has been placed outside Dean Trust Wigan in Orrell advising there is no longer entry to the site for members of the public – both pedestrians and those in vehicles.
However, it will be open at set times for parents going to Orrell Lamberhead Green Primary School.
But residents and councillors have expressed concerns over the change and are calling for it to be reviewed.
Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s cabinet member in charge of libraries, fears it will have a negative impact on the council-run Lamberhead Green Library, which is located on school premises.
He believes the new access policy will severely affect library services and accessibility for residents.
Coun Ready: "We have real worries about the impact on the library and the broader community. It's crucial that we find a solution that works for everyone."
Coun Paul Prescott highlighted that the grounds were used by the public even before the school was built.
The pair are also concerned the change will create parking issues in the area and say there has been no consultation with councillors and residents.
Coun Prescott: "The school grounds have been a part of the community for years. It's disappointing that such a significant change was made without any consultation."
They are urging Dean Trust Wigan to reconsider its decision and engage in a consultation.
A petition has been drafted to call for this consultation, which emphasises the importance of community engagement and transparency.
Wigan Today made several attempts to contact headteacher Jennifer Evans but did not receive a response.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.