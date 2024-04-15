Vintage pictures: life at Appley Bridge All Saints Primary 1969-2014

Here’s a charming selection of photographs taken at All Saints CE Primary School in Appley Bridge over a 45-year period starting in the late 1960s and featuring many a past pupil and staff member.
By Charles Graham
Published 15th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

We hope it conjures up lots of happy memories.

1. All Saints CE Primary School, Finch Lane, Appley Bridge

. Photo: STAFF

2. Learning to read in 1969

. Photo: FO

3. Teaching assistant Jane Bimson, centre, with pupils celebrate after being awarded funds from the Heritage Lottery grant to build a World War One memorial garden on a disused outside area in 2014

. Photo: MA

4. Learning through play

. Photo: FO

