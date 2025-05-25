Vintage school pictures of Newtown St Mark's and Aspull St Elizabeth's

By Charles Graham
Published 25th May 2025, 15:45 BST
Here are some fascinating slices of life from yesteryear at two Wigan junior schools: Aspull St Elizabeth's and Newtown St Mark's.

A lot of them date from the early 1970s. How times have changed.

1. Life at Newtown St Mark's and Aspull St Elizabeth's Junior Schools many moons ago

. Photo: STAFF

2. St Mark's Juniors in 1951

. Photo: SUBMITTED

3. St Mark's Juniors in 1972

. Photo: STAFF

4. St Mark's Juniors in 1972

. Photo: STAFF

