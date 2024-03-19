Visit from Bishop Tom at St Teresa’s Catholic Primary School in Upholland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Monday 18th March, Bishop Tom Neylon visited the school where he took part in a special Collective Worship led by the school’s Service Team – The DOVES (which stands for Demonstrating Our Values through Evangelisation and Service).

The DOVES, who are Year 5 and Year 6 pupils, shared the actions that have been completed over the past two years in order to achieve the CAFOD Live Simply Award. The Live Simply Award encourages schools and parishes to focus on Living Simply, Living Sustainably and Living in Solidarity with the poor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils have carried out a wide range of Live Simply activities, such as holding a retreat for all of the Service Teams in their local primary schools, hosting a Live Simply Parish Mass during the Sunday Family Mass at St Teresa’s Church and fundraising for CAFOD and other charities during their Lenten and Christmas Markets.

Bishop Tom Visits St Teresa's

Bishop Tom Neylon presented the Live Simply Award Plaque to the Headteacher, Mrs Cecilia Rigby. Doreen and Jim Ellison, CAFOD volunteers who have attended many events at St Teresa’s School as well as delivering assemblies and workshops about Catholic Social Teaching, joined the celebrations.

Also in attendance was St Teresa’s Parish Priest Father Philip Kehoe and members of the school’s governing body.

Mrs Rigby said: “We are delighted to receive the Live Simply Award and to have Bishop Tom present it is a real honour. Our vision is that this award provides a long-lasting legacy of sustained awareness of environmental issues, encouraging all members of our school community to live both sustainably and in solidarity with the poor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad