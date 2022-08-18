Wait is over for Wigan students as A-level results day arrives
The wait is almost over for nervous students across Wigan as A-level results are released today.
By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 4:55 am
Teenagers will find out how they performed in exams taken earlier this summer, including students at Wigan and Leigh College, Winstanley College and St John Rigby College, as well as the sixth-forms at The Deanery High School and St Mary’s High School.
Many will be filled with trepidation as they discover whether they have secured a place at university, on a training course or other avenue.