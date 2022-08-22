West End stages beckon for Wigan student as she secures place at prestigious London dance school
A-level student Grace Ade-Hall is on her way to a prestigious dancing school in London.
The 17-year-old from Appley Bridge achieved two As and a B in A-levels in drama, psychology and English literature at Westholme School’s Inspired Sixth-Form in Blackburn.
She will study drama and musical theatre at Bird College Conservatoire in London.
Grace said: “Westholme’s Croston Theatre is one of the largest school theatres in the country and I feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to perform regularly on such a large stage. Those experiences really boosted my confidence and helped me to prepare for drama school auditions.
“My teachers have been so supportive and I’ve benefitted from their industry insights and expert knowledge.
"I have also been able to take the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art examinations within school, in addition to attending My Stage Company in Preston.
“I have always loved dancing and just can’t imagine doing anything else other than performing.”