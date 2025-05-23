West Lancashire College artists showcase work in upcoming exhibitions

Art and Design students at West Lancashire College are gearing up to present their creative talents at the college’s much anticipated end-of-year exhibition and they’re inviting the local community to come and take a look!

The exhibition will be held on campus in Skelmersdale, launching with a special evening event on Wednesday 11th June from 5.30pm to 7pm. This celebratory opening is free and open to the public, offering a fantastic chance to explore an impressive array of student work.

On display will be an exciting mix of fine art, photography, fashion, film, graphics, illustration and more, with all ideas demonstrating the breadth and creativity of this year’s cohort.

For those unable to attend the launch, the exhibition will also be open to the public on Tuesday 17th and Wednesday 18th June, from 4pm to 7pm.

Lecturers Louise Curran and Gary Owens shared their enthusiasm: “We’re thrilled to present our students’ amazing work in the ‘Time’ exhibition. The theme really inspired them, resulting in a wide range of outcomes from textiles and sculpture to film and photography. With more students than ever in our Art & Design programme, this year’s show promises something for everyone.”

You can register for free tickets on Event Brite and if you would like to find more about the forthcoming events, or you would like to apply for an Art and Design course at the college, please contact 01695 52300, [email protected] or visit www.westlancs.ac.uk