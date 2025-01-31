West Lancashire College students gain specialist insights throughout Industry Week!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students from West Lancashire College participated in an in-house, immersive Industry Week from 27th to 31st January, which had been designed to provide them with valuable industry-related insights and experiences.

Industry Week at West Lancashire College serves as a vital bridge between academic learning and the demands of the professional world. The week provided an opportunity for the students to gain insights, develop key skills and feel prepared for their future careers, all within a supportive and familiar environment.

Throughout the week, students across various subject areas engaged in hands-on learning experiences designed to enhance their skills and industry knowledge. Supported Internship students took on a budget-friendly pizza-making challenge, with the team saving the most money declared the winner. Health and Social Care Level 2 students explored communication systems such as braille, while Public Services Level 3 students developed discipline and authority skills, including radio use for search and rescue. Chloe from Salon Promotions educated Hairdressing students on advanced foiling techniques, while Business students focused on social media marketing skills using Adobe Express and Springpod’s Virtual Work Experience.

Engineering students benefited from guest talks by IPAF and Climarite, learning about industry devices and refrigeration careers. Early Years Education students created immersive story boxes to develop creative teaching techniques, while Beauty Therapy students participated in Dermalogica Aspire training. Digital students integrated Python graphs into websites and Sports students organized a sports massage open day for their assessment.

T Level Health students practiced communication aids and hospital audits, while Bricklaying, Plumbing and Motor Vehicle students tackled real-world construction and maintenance tasks, from decorative brickwork to fault diagnosis in plumbing and vehicle suspension systems. These engaging activities provided students with valuable industry insights and practical experience, preparing them for future careers.

Wendy Bennett, Assistant Principal said, "Industry Week at West Lancashire College is all about empowering our students with real-world skills and experiences. It provides a fantastic opportunity for them to engage with industry professionals, replicate real-world scenarios and develop the practical skills needed for their future careers. We are incredibly proud of our students for embracing these experiences, pushing their boundaries and preparing themselves for success in their chosen fields."

The week enabled students to engage in activities that replicated real-world professional scenarios, develop practical skills and to understand the expectations of their chosen career paths. The structured activities were designed to align with industry standards, whilst fostering personal and professional growth within the supportive environment of the college.

The college would like to extend their thanks to all of the local and regional employers who came along to support Industry Week, without their ongoing support, activities like this could not happen.

To find out more about West Lancashire College and the opportunities available to you as a student, please go along to their next Open Event on Monday 3rd February from 4.30pm until 7pm. You can register your free place on their Event Brite page, or alternatively, contact the college directly on 01695 52300 or [email protected]

About NCG

West Lancashire College is a division of NCG, one of the UK's largest national training and college groups.

With a nationwide network of colleges and training centers and around 2,500 staff, we work with thousands of learners and businesses every year, regionally and nationally, to help them reach their full potential and build a talented workforce through high-quality education and training.

NCG operates seven colleges:

Carlisle College

Kidderminster College

Lewisham College

Newcastle College

Newcastle Sixth Form College

Southwark College

West Lancashire College

NCG offers a wide range of vocational Further Education and Higher Education courses and training programs, including apprenticeships, employability, and workplace learning.

We are the first Further Education institution in the UK ever to be awarded Taught Degree Awarding Powers (TDAP), which enables us to develop and award our own Honours and Masters degrees.