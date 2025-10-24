West Lancashire College students showcase their skills in an inspiring Numeracy Week

West Lancashire College proudly celebrated the success of their students during Numeracy Week, which took place from 13th-17th October 2025. The week-long event immersed students in diverse activities designed to strengthen their numeracy skills and highlight how these skills connect to their chosen courses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Engineering and Electrical students explored how resistors behave in series and parallel circuits using both multimeters, Social Sciences students worked on code breaking by using percentages of numbers, Foundation Learning students completed numeracy escape rooms, where they had to solve a puzzle to reveal a code to open the box, Sports students calculated their energy intake and expenditure in their Sports Nutrition Unit. As the week progressed, Hospitality and Catering students were tasked with scaling recipes up and down, as well as putting a price on a dish they’ve produced, Bricklaying Level 1 and Multi-Skills students focused on the Brick Double-Domino Effect.

Alex Huskisson, Adult Skills Manager said, “Numeracy Week at West Lancashire College provides an excellent opportunity to highlight the importance of maths skills, not only for academic achievement but also for success in the workplace. Whether in vocational study or employment, the ability to recognise and apply mathematical concepts to real-world tasks is highly valued by employers. Our tutors already do an outstanding job of embedding these skills into everyday lessons, but dedicating time to focus on them more explicitly strengthens these connections and ensures students are well-prepared for the demands of their future careers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to find out more about West Lancashire College and the opportunities available, please contact the college directly on 01695 52300, email [email protected] or go to westlancs.ac.uk