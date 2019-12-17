When are the school holidays in 2020? Wigan term dates for spring, summer and autumn

School holiday dates have been announced for 2020 - here are they key dates for your diary.

It's worth noting that academies, free schools, foundation schools and voluntary-aided schools set their own term calendars, which can differ from those set by the local authority, so you’ll need to contact them directly to find out what the holiday dates are.

However, these are the official term dates for Wigan schools this year.

Spring Term

Term starts – Tuesday 7 January 2020

Mid-term holiday – Monday 17 February 2020 to Friday 21 February 2020

Term ends – Friday 3 April 2020



Summer Term

Term starts – Monday 20 April 2020

May day - Friday 8 May 2020

Mid-term holiday - Monday 25 May 2020 to Friday 29 May 2020

Term ends – Friday 17 July 2020

Autumn Term

Term starts - Wednesday 2 September 2020

October holiday - Monday 26 October 2020 to Friday 30 October 2020

Term ends - Friday 18 December 2020

For more information, visit the Wigan council website.