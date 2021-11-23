Wigan academy recognised at the Educate Awards after fighting off tough competition from around the North West

Three Towers APA won the Most Inspirational Alternative Provision by a School award

Three Towers APA, which has sites in Hindley and Whelley, won the Most Inspirational Alternative Provision by a School category at the Educate Awards.

It fought off stiff competition from across the North West, after judges were impressed by its dedication to children across Wigan who are unable to access mainstream provision.

A spokesperson for the academy said: “We are all so proud to be recognised for the work we do every day. There is still a lot of misunderstanding and stigma around alternative provisions, which makes being awarded with Most inspirational Alternative Provision all the more important.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With our ethos of 'Expanding Horizons' we are committed to improving the life chances of our learners by removing barriers to participation and achievement.

“Learners receive support with their education from us for a variety of reasons; we are here to help every learner achieve their full potential.”

Throughout the pandemic, Three Towers APA remained open, continuing to work hard to support the academy’s learners and families.

This included weekly phone calls, personal drop-ins by staff to hand deliver food vouchers, and extensive help with whatever was needed.

The alternative provision academy provides excellent all-round education and support, particularly for children with social, emotional and mental health concerns.

It continues to innovate and has a proud record in sharing expertise for the benefit of learners and staff elsewhere.

The Educate Awards, in partnership with Copyrite Systems and Ricoh, took place at the Liverpool Cathedral, where it celebrated its 10 year anniversary with over 550 guests.

There are 21 categories which focus on different aspects of school life, including careers and enterprise, STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects, SEND (special educational needs and disabilities), as well as sport, the arts and mental health and wellbeing.

Inspiring individuals are also recognised through the Teacher of the Year Award, School Support Star of the Year Award and the School Governor of the Year Award.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “Congratulations to all the winning schools and colleges, you should be very proud of what you have achieved.

“A huge well done to the runners-up, those who were shortlisted and everyone who took the time to enter this year. The past two years have not been easy and your efforts have not gone unnoticed.

“Over the past 10 years, the Educate Awards has proudly shone a spotlight on the individuals and teams who have gone above and beyond.

“Senior leadership teams, teachers and staff have really gone the extra mile for their pupils, colleagues and wider community, and we can’t thank you enough for all the hard work and dedication.”