In a report that highlighted that students “benefit from a high quality education and an ambitious curriculum”, all areas of provision including education for young people, adults, apprenticeships and courses for high needs learners received separate judgements of good.

There was cause for double celebration when the college also received the highest possible rating in relation to meeting the skills need of its community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The requirement to meet skills need is new to the Ofsted inspection process nationally and inspectors concluded that the college made a ‘strong contribution’ in this area.

Wigan and Leigh College's Parsons Walk building

Inspectors recognised that "leaders work closely with key stakeholders to map a curriculum offer that meets local and regional needs and supports learners and apprentices to progress on to their next steps.” Ofsted further stated that “leaders work closely with stakeholders to identify accurately the priority skills required in the local area” and “work very effectively with the local authority and other stakeholders”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It highlighted that the college “collaborates highly effectively with employers to develop tailored training and education programmes” and that “it uses the expertise of employers to inform each curriculum.”

Inspectors reported that “learners are happy at college and appreciate the culture of mutual respect and tolerance that their teachers promote”, and that they “enjoy their courses. They are motivated and have positive attitudes to learning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

They noted that “staff know their learners and apprentices well”, have “high expectations” and that students “take pride in their work.”

This is Wigan and Leigh College’s first inspection since 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal Anna Dawe said: “We are delighted to have received such a positive report and that it recognised our culture of care and support for our students and the high standards our students achieve.

“To also be recognised for the strong contribution we make to meeting local skills needs is especially important and this would not be possible without the strong partnerships and collaborative work that is supported by stakeholders and employers.

Advertisement Hide Ad