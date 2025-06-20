It is 10 years since Anna Dawe was appointed principal of Wigan and Leigh College and it has been a period of massive change.

It is not just the growth in student numbers, which have doubled from 2,000 to 4,000, but also the transformation of its buildings and changes to its curriculum.

More change is on its way, as the college makes sure its premises are fit for the future and embraces new technology.

While her focus has been on the future, since becoming first vice principal and then principal, Mrs Dawe has not forgotten the past.

She wants to ensure that what started as a mining college in 1857 continues for many more years to come.

She said: “Wigan and Leigh College, for me, was always somewhere that I had held in high esteem. As someone working in further education, it had such a rich history and was well-known in the North West as an incredibly strong further education college.

"My dad also worked at the college when I was very young, so I can remember the miners’ wheel because I used to visit him at work and I can remember him talking about Wigan Technical College.

"There did seem something right in my FE career about coming to Wigan and Leigh College.

How Wigan and Leigh College will look after the rebuild on Parsons Walk

"When I arrived in 2015, I think it would be safe to say we were in more challenging times. We had been inspected and the college at the time required improvement. There were challenges around the college meeting the needs of the community and there were challenges around its investment.”

Since then, Mrs Dawe said the college has grown and now attracts many students from outside the borough.

There has been “significant” investment in the students, workforce and estate and the college was rated as “good” when it was last inspected by Ofsted in 2022.

Mrs Dawe said: “The college has grown significantly. Over those 10 years, we have doubled literally in size. We are now a large further education college. We are the largest college provider for apprenticeships in Greater Manchester, but also one of the largest in the North West.

Wigan and Leigh College's principal Anna Dawe with health and social care students

"We have significant higher education numbers, which we are very proud of, through the university centre. We are now part of the Greater Manchester Institute of Technology as well.”

The college also has a civic agreement with Edge Hill University, Wigan Council and Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which Mrs Dawe says has “absolutely transformed” the way it delivers health and social care.

But some things have not changed.

Mrs Dawe said: “The history of the college means its backbone has always been construction and engineering. They are priority sectors for our borough and they are still the largest curriculum areas in the college. Engineering and construction are in Wigan and Leigh College’s DNA – it’s what we do.

Digital innovation specialist Tom Kay in a CAVE at Wigan and Leigh College

"We work with over 3,000 employers in total, but the vast majority of those are in construction and engineering. We work with national employers as well as local.”

Employers help to design the curriculum and regularly recruit students directly from the college.

Students can choose from a wide range of courses, including apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships.

Mrs Dawe said she “wasn’t really surprised” that Wigan was named the best place to be an apprentice in England last year, because of the strong support for apprenticeships from businesses.

A lot of changes have been made to the college’s buildings over the past decade and there is more to come.

Mrs Dawe said: “It’s exciting. It’s going to provide a whole new set of opportunities for the next 10 years. It’s also quite emotional because we are saying goodbye to some much-loved buildings.”

Demolition work under way at Wigan and Leigh College last September

The Parsons Walk site is currently undergoing redevelopment and will have a new state-of-the-art centre by 2027.

It will include a cave automatic virtual environment (CAVE), where virtual reality can be used for learning by putting students in a host of situations and environments.

The School of Arts has been demolished and the main building and tower block (formerly the Thomas Linacre School) will be knocked down to make way for the development, which Mrs Dawe says will “change the skyline”.

There will be an extension to the Pagefield campus called the Power House, which will focus on green technology.

The Skills Academy, on Prescott Street, opened last year for education and training in priority employment areas such as construction and engineering.

While there was a plan for it to be full within three years, it is already at capacity and a new space for construction will open on Dicconson Terrace in January.

The Image Centre has become Leigh Adult Learning Centre, where there is a specific focus on health and social care as well as adult courses, while Mesnes House is being refurbished for use as an adult learning centre in Wigan.

The campus at Leigh Sports Village is also expanding “considerably”, with new curriculum areas being introduced, a digital academy for computing being created, extra sports facilities and new facilities for animal management.

The Centre for Advanced Technical Studies – formerly the Rushton building – opened in 2021 and had a complete refurbishment.

It is clear Mrs Dawe is not resting on her laurels and is always looking to take the college forward.

She said: “I think the expansion that we are undertaking at the moment positions the college for the next 10 years. The investment and the work being done now has been done very much to meet demand for the next 10 years.”

In the next decade, she believes there will be more digital learning and technology which might mean students do not need to be on site.

She hopes the college’s work in Leigh will grow and wants to build further on engineering and power specialisms, including green power, as well as dedicated facilities for food and drink manufacturing.