Wigan and Leigh College shortlisted for top award

Wigan and Leigh College has been selected as a finalist for the 2019 Engage Awards.

It is shortlisted in the Best Use of Voice of the Employee category in what is the only customer and employee engagement industry awards in the UK.

This year’s winners will be announced in a glittering ceremony at the Westminster Park Plaza Hotel on November 11, attended by hundreds of customer and employee engagement professionals and hosted by Hugh Dennis.

Vice-principal Louise Brown said: “We value our staff and their contribution is extremely important to us so we are delighted to be a finalist. This is great recognition of our strong staff community and reinforces our vision of excellence and underlines the hard work of the whole team.”

The awards showcase organisational excellence and individual high achievers in the customer and employee engagement market.