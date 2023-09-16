Wigan and Leigh College's first cohort of T-level students pass with flying colours

Watch more videos on Shots!

T-levels are equivalent to three A-levels and in addition to examinations the students also completed a substantial amount of work experience that ran throughout the course.

Their hard work has seen them achieve grades significantly higher than the national pass rates, with 83 per cent gaining higher grades and more than a third achieving the highest possible distinction grades.

Pupils studied pathways in priority skills sectors such as Health and Care, Civil Engineering, Education and Digital/Computing which are in high demand.

The college worked with a number of large employers to secure student placements such as: Network Rail, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust, BCEGI Construction UK Ltd and Wigan Council.

T-level civil engineering student Ryan Hupton, formerly of The Westleigh School, achieved a distinction and will progress to a lucrative degree apprenticeship with leading structural steel engineering group, William Hare.

Mia, who studied teaching and education, achieved a distinction. The former Golborne High School pupil heads to Edge Hill University to study BA (Hons) Primary Education with Qualified Teaching Status.

Mia said: “I’ve loved the course and I’d recommend to all. Our tutors have been supportive and believed in us all. The opportunities we had in partnership with Edge Hill have been very valuable and prepared me for the next steps.”

Other students preferred smaller, community focused experiences with employers such as One Vision Media Productions CIO, St Luke’s CE Primary School and PCS Personal Care Services.

T-level digital student Harry Latham achieved a distinction and is now progressing to Leeds Beckett University to study robotics and automation – his first choice.

The former Byrchall High School pupil said: “I am delighted with my result. This is better than I was expecting so I am very happy. I am aiming for a career in design and engineering within robotics.”

Harry benefitted from his 45-day work placement with WWL with his first year involving software development and the second focusing on data analysis.

Amelia Whiteside completed the T-level health (health professionals) course with distinction grades meaning she had a wide choice of university destinations to choose from.

The former Chorley Holy Cross High School pupil has career ambitions to become a radiographer, specialising in nuclear medicine, and is due to start a degree in diagnostic radiography at the University of Cumbria.

Amelia said: “The ward rooms we have for practical sessions have really helped and having the mixture of placements and theory was what I liked.

“I did two placements, one working with supported living and the other at a day centre for people with learning disabilities. The benefits of the placement were really good as they helped improve my communication skills (especially how to communicate with individuals with learning needs) and also my team working skills.”