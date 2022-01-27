Wigan and Leigh remember victims of the Holocaust

Holocaust Memorial Day saw two solemn ceremonies take place at Wigan and Leigh town halls to mark it once again.
This year the focus this year was the Kindertransport programme which evacuated thousands of Jewish children from occupied areas.
Music, dance, readings and award-winning photographs, including one by 13-year-old St John Fisher High pupil Agnes Robin, featured.
