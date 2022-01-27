.

Wigan and Leigh remember victims of the Holocaust

Historical atrocities have been commemorated across Wigan borough by young and old.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 6:15 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 6:18 pm

Holocaust Memorial Day saw two solemn ceremonies take place at Wigan and Leigh town halls to mark it once again.

This year the focus this year was the Kindertransport programme which evacuated thousands of Jewish children from occupied areas.

Music, dance, readings and award-winning photographs, including one by 13-year-old St John Fisher High pupil Agnes Robin, featured.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

1.

.

Photo: MA

Photo Sales

2.

.

Photo: MA

Photo Sales

3.

.

Photo: MA

Photo Sales

4.

.

Photo: MA

Photo Sales
WiganLeigh
Next Page
Page 1 of 3