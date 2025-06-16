Wigan and Leigh's colleges and sixth forms ranked for A-Level performance

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 16th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
With A-Level exams under way, we have ranked the best performing colleges and sixth forms in Wigan borough based on last year's results.

The post-16 education centres have been ranked on the average results from exams – the average grade and points score.

Figures published on the Government website reveal the average grade and points that students achieved per A-Level entry.

A points value is given to all qualifications, with a maximum of 60 points available for a grade A* at A-Level.

The average grade for sites within the Wigan Council local authority area was a B- and the average points scored per A-Level entry was 35.76.

Winstanley College ranked highest, with an average grade of B- and an average of 37.83 points per exam entry. A total of 1,116 students sat A-level exams

At St Mary's Catholic High School and Sixth Form College in Astley, the average grade was C+ and the average points scored per student was 33.64. A total of 61 students took A-level exams

St John Rigby College, Orrell, had an average grade of C+ and 31.89 points per student, with 424 students sitting A-levels

