Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lilford Centre in Tyldesley Wigan is run by Progress Schools Ltd, and has 11 pupils aged from nine to 16.

The day school caters for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many pupils have an education, health and care plan (EHCP). All pupils have experienced periods of disrupted learning prior to attending the school.

The Lilford Centre in Tyldesley

It was inspected in December following its standard inspection by Ofsted in July 2022 when the independent school standards weren’t met.

The latest report said: “[In 2022] inspectors found that the school had failed to draw up and implement a curriculum policy and schemes of work that provided pupils with a sufficiently broad and balanced curriculum.”

Following that inspection, the school submitted an action plan in December 2022 but it was rejected by the Department of Education because it did not provide ‘sufficient assurance that the proprietor body would resolve the issues identified’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “When the school received a progress monitoring inspection in April 2023, inspectors found that the proprietors had not acted quickly enough to address the weaknesses identified in the curriculum that were identified in the standard inspection.

“Although the pupils now studied a border range of subject, the curriculum in these subjects was found to be underdeveloped and ineffective. Furthermore, pupils still lacked the support that they need to improve their reading knowledge.”

A further action plan submitted in July 2023 was also rejected by the DfE. At the latest monitoring inspection, the inspector found that curriculum development ‘remains incomplete in a number of subjects’.

The overall grading of the school following the visit by Ofsted in December is “inadequate”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added that the proprietor body has ensured there is a suitable safeguarding policy in place and that it is published on the school’s website.

“There are secure procedures in place for staff to report any concerts that they might have about a pupil’s welfare,” it said. “The school communicates with other professionals, such as the local authority, to ensure that pupils are safe and well when not in school.”

Managing director of Progress Schools, Charlotte Barton, said: “Since the previous inspection, we have been working incredibly hard to address the concerns raised.

“Whilst we appreciate that Ofsted has a framework with which to write their report, we were disheartened to see a significant focus being placed on historical events in the published report rather than capturing more examples of the work we have been doing to drive up the standards of education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For example, we have overhauled our curriculum, which includes planning five academic years’ worth of the skills and knowledge for our students.

“But, because we have focused on developing the complete Schemes of Work for the core subjects and had not yet finalised all activities for lessons in the summer term in some other subjects, the standards for Quality of Education were not met.

“We had also implemented a new Phonics Curriculum that will address the concerns raised around our reading curriculum, but due to this being in its infancy when the inspection took place, we were unable to demonstrate the impact of this.

“Due to the above areas remaining unmet, Part 8 (leadership and Management) also remained unmet as the inspection handbook dictates that if you have any unmet standards in parts 1-7 you are also not meeting part 8.