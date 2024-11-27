Wigan borough nursery celebrates 10-year anniversary
Little Rainbows’ 2 Nursery in Leigh has been established since 2014 and is said to offer a safe and secure environment for children aged six weeks to five years old.
The highly qualified and motivated team strive to provide a high standard of care and early years educational programmes, whilst nurturing and challenging children through interesting and varied ways of learning to allow them to achieve the best possible outcomes in life.
The uniqueness of each child in the setting is recognised, valued and celebrated as a family.
In their most recent Ofsted inspection, the setting was praised for their wide-range of resources and activities which engages children and captures their curiosity allowing them to develop a positive attitude to learning.
The nursery celebrated with a party which include a big balloon arch and a number 10 balloon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.