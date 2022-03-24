Wigan borough pupil writes heartfelt poem for Ukraine
A young Wigan borough schoolgirl has written a moving poem about the war in Ukraine after a discussion in class.
Year Six pupil from Leigh CE Primary, Marcy Bailey, was inspired to write If I could Stop The World, at home after school following a classroom debate with pupils wanting to know about the war in eastern Europe.
Marcy took her poem into school and staff and her schoolmates loved it so much that they put it on their Facebook page where it received a lot of shares.
The poem will be found on display at Wigan and Leigh archives at Leigh Town Hall once Marcy has handed it over.
Her teacher, Ross Greaves said: “A couple of pupils were asking about the war then Marcy wrote the poem off her own back after talking about it in class.
"It’s fantastic and we’re all really proud of her.”