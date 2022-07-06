Wigan borough pupils team up with artist to celebrate their town with a giant piece of art

Year 11 students from Fred Longworth High in Tyldesley, collaborated with Emma Hardaker to create a striking mural on Elliott Street after months of hard work and research.

Emma specialises in abstract art in the public domain while the project aims to combine both the heritage of Tyldesley with contemporary art style to produce a head-turning impression which onlookers will admire for years to come.

Fred Longworth teamed up with Emma Hardaker for the project

In the research phase of the project, students were tasked with scouring the area for under-appreciated and often overlooked aspects of the township’s architecture.

This was then portrayed in vibrant colours on the mural, blending history with modernism.

Each homage featured can still be found around the town and plans for a QR code to be featured are well under way. This addition would enable visitors to scan the code and be taken on a virtual heritage trail to the several locations which inspired the artwork.

Emma said: “The aim of the project was to create something that was vibrant and contemporary, that the young people of Tyldesley could feel connected to, whilst also referencing the heritage and history of the area.”

The students hope to have combined the rich history of their area with bold art

The students themselves have expressed delight with being involved in the project.

One of those who took part, Axl Hodgkinson, said: “I’ve never really looked at Tyldesley in this way before.