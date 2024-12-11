Staff and pupils are celebrating after a borough school was given top marks in its first inspection for 10 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hindsford CE Primary School was rated as “outstanding” in all areas after a two-day visit by Ofsted – matching the rating given in 2014.

Inspectors found pupils were “extremely proud” of their school, received a “high quality” education and achieved “highly”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hindsford CE Primary School headteacher Elaine Holden celebrates an "outstanding" Ofsted report with pupils

Lead inspector Julie Barlow wrote: “The school’s commitment to excellence permeates throughout the whole community.

"Pupils benefit from an ambitious and aspirational curriculum, which has been carefully reviewed and improved over time. In each subject, the essential knowledge that pupils should learn, and the order in which they should learn it, is clearly identified.

"Wider opportunities, such as educational visits, are carefully selected to support the ambitious learning intentions of the curriculum. These opportunities also provide memorable experiences for pupils.”

They found relationships between staff, pupils and parents were “very strong”, pupils were “extremely happy” and they behaved “exceptionally well”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff had “strong subject knowledge”, new learning was clearly introduced and they regularly checked how well pupils were learning.

Reading was at the “core” of the curriculum, with books and texts chosen “thoughtfully” to ensure they were diverse and varied, and children had “extremely positive attitudes” to reading.

“Expert” staff provided “high-quality” phonics sessions from reception class and pupils finding reading difficult were given “swift” support.

Staff worked to identify and remove any barriers to learning, including for pupils with SEND or those who were disadvantaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were many extra-curricular clubs and opportunities to take on leadership roles, such as house captains and leading assemblies.

The school’s approach to promoting pupils’ personal development was described as “exceptional” and they were taught how to look after their mental and physical health.

Headteacher Elaine Holden said: “As a school, we are proud of our recent Ofsted report and would like to take this opportunity to say well done to our amazing staff, children, governors and parent/carers.

"I am honoured to be the headteacher of such a special and caring school and to have such a brilliant and fantastic team that truly go above and beyond each day to provide the best education and care for all children that attend.”