Wigan borough school's breakfast club receives Red Nose Day donations from Amazon workers
Pupils enjoyed more than cereal and toast when they attended a school’s breakfast club on Red Nose Day.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:43 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 15:44 GMT
Staff from Amazon popped into Meadowbank Primary School in Atherton as they tackled a fund-raising walk from their Bolton to Warrington depots.
More than 40 people completed the mammoth walk and raised money as part of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day.
They donated books and £1,000 to the school’s breakfast club.
People across the country raised money for Comic Relief on Friday, including celebrities appearing in a star-studded TV show.