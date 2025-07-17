A Wigan borough school has named its dance studio after one of its most successful former pupils.

Jordan James Bridge unveiled a plaque at the studio at Fred Longworth High after his journey into the world of dance began in the school.

The Rambert Dance Company gave a performance at The Lowry every October and workshops in schools. They went to “Freddie's” in October 2004 and there were 17 year 10 boys in this dance workshop, which was highly unusual.

At the time Jordan was a year seven pupil and head of dance Keeley McPhail encouraged him to join the lessons.

Jordan officially opening The Jordan James Bridge Studio

He saw the older boys on TV and at school and was inspired by them, going on to triumph in GCSE dance, study it for A-level, train at a dance school in London and he is now he's an internationally acclaimed choreographer and performer.

Keeley stayed in touch with Jordan and has spoken about her influence on podcasts.

She's always taken pupils to his shows at The Lowry and has a picture of him meeting one particular pupil, Harry Cunliffe, who in turn was inspired by Jordan and is now at dance school himself.

She's never been able to get him to go back to the school - until now.

From left, Keeley McPhail dance tutor at Fred Longworth High School with internationally acclaimed dancer and choreographer Jordan James Bridge

Jordan gave a workshop for current and past pupils and was a guest speaker at the school’s prize-giving ceremony.

Keeley said: “We had the most wonderful day celebrating all of Jordan’s successes to date.

"We are so proud of everything he has achieved and we were so grateful he was able to come and work with the children.

"He fully deserve the studio being named after him.

Jordan returned to his former school to deliver a dance workshop to pupils and officially open the dance studio

"He is a really inspiring role model to all of our children.”

Jordan said: “I feel incredibly privileged to have been honoured in such a way at Fred Longworth High School.

"Having the new dance studio named after myself is a culmination of dedication, perseverance and hard work that I’m hoping can inspire the next generation of young creatives.

"Freddie’s has always championed the arts and it’s wonderful to see that still in full swing at the school. Huge thank you to Keeley McPhail, without whom none of this would have been possible.”