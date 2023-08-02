News you can trust since 1853
Wigan borough special school ‘no longer fit for purpose’ set for £4m rebuild and expansion

A special school in Atherton could move to pastures new after its current home was branded “no longer fit for purpose."
By George Lythgoe
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:30 GMT
Wigan Council’s cabinet is set to agree to build a new £4m centre which would still be called Rowan Tree Primary Special School – but move two miles down the road to Leigh.

The idea is to expand the current premises on Green Hall Close by building a new school on the vacant site of the former Our Lady of the Rosary RC School off Heath Lane.

Rowan Tree Primary Special School, Green Hall Close, AthertonRowan Tree Primary Special School, Green Hall Close, Atherton
According to the cabinet report, the current school’s main building is a timber framed building that has significantly exceeded its design life.

The wooden structure is starting to rot at the base and a number of timber columns are rotten. Monitoring is ongoing and some temporary repairs have been carried out to ensure the existing building remains safe to occupy.

“The risks for not agreeing the work are that our children continue to be educated in buildings that are no longer fit for purpose and may eventually present a health and safety risk,” the report read.

“If we do not enlarge the school we risk sending more children out of the borough where costs will escalate, putting an already overspent budget (High Needs Block) under further pressure.”

The proposal is to relocate the school to a bigger, more central site that is easier for Wigan children to access. The idea of changing location also benefits the students, in the council’s eyes, as construction could be disruptive for their education.

This move would see the intake at Rowan Tree Primary School expand from 117 to 154 and address the growing demand for SEND places.

A consultation period where locals and parents would be asked about the plans – if the cabinet approves the decision.

Wigan’s council bosses will meet in the town hall on Thursday August 3 to decide.

