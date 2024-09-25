Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teacher from Wigan borough has been honoured with the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Award 2024.

From hundreds of entries across the UK, Helen Minshall has won the Visiting Music Teacher category.

The prestigious awards were set up by Classic FM, the UK’s most popular classical music station, and ABRSM, the UK's leading music exam board and Classic FM's Partner in Music Education, to recognise and reward exceptional music teachers who have made a real difference to the musical lives of young people.

Helen Minshall has fun at a Stockport Schools brass band workshop earlier this year

The announcement was made live on air on Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker.

Helen’s winning moment can be heard again on Global Player, and Dan Walker will be revealing more winners on his breakfast show at 8.30am this week.

Helen, who is from Astley, was selected by a panel of industry judges, including representatives from Classic FM, ABRSM, the Department for Education, music teachers and experts from across the sector.

The judges said: “Helen’s commitment to music teaching shines out. She has shared her love of brass instruments with countless pupils throughout her long career. Bands have flourished as she has fostered a love of music with successive generations of young musicians.”

A Helen Minshall Ukulele Workshop Day at Pear Tree Primary School, Nantwich

Helen will receive a donation from Viking to spend on musical instruments and equipment of her choice for her school, thanks to the award sponsor, Viking, a global leader in experiential travel, which provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world.

Other categories in the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards include Primary School teacher, Secondary School teacher, SEND music teacher and – as voted for by the public – Best Music Learning Initiative.

Helen said: “I'm absolutely delighted to have been chosen for this Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Award. It means so much to me!

"I've been teaching in schools for almost 40 years, most of that time as a visiting instrumental teacher, and it really is the best job in the world! I've had the privilege of teaching some amazing young musicians who have progressed to conservatories and are now working musicians of the highest calibre, and many others who have continued to play a brass instrument as a lifelong hobby in their local brass bands.

"I'd like to thank the teachers who inspired me as a child, and the colleagues I work with at Lancashire Music Service and Brass Bands England for their fantastic support. Most of all, thank you to all my wonderful students and their parents, and of course ABRSM, Viking and Classic FM. I’m so very, very proud!”

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “We are thrilled to honour Helen Minshall with the Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Award 2024, in partnership with ABRSM. What Helen has achieved and continues to achieve is truly inspiring and she fully deserves recognition for it. We know that she lives and breathes our passion at Classic FM to make classical music relevant and accessible to everyone, so we are delighted to celebrate her dedication, hard work, and continued success.”

Lincoln Abbotts, Engagement Director, ABRSM said: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Classic FM to recognise and celebrate all the amazing music teachers across the UK. At ABRSM we recognise the commitment, ambition and creativity of our music teaching community and the crucial role they play in guiding and supporting young people on their own musical journeys.

"We all know that taking part in, and making progress through music, adds so much richness to young people’s lives. Congratulations to all the winners, and our thanks to all music teachers for making a difference in the lives of those learning music every day.”

Wendy Atkin-Smith, Managing Director of Viking UK said: “Congratulations to Helen Minshall from all of us at Viking.

"We share Classic FM's passion for supporting emerging talent and making classical music accessible to everyone, so we are very proud to support the Music Teacher of the Year Awards which help recognise and reward exceptional music teachers. We hope our donation towards musical instruments and equipment for their school will help them continue to make a real difference to the musical lives of young people for many years to come.”