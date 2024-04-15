Wigan Cheerleader set to compete in World Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alisha Gallagher-Taylor, a Wigan & Leigh College engineering student has been granted special leave in order to compete against the best in the world at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

She will be representing Electric Athletics Cheerleading, based in Manchester to hopefully make the final rounds of the World Championships.

With over 500 teams competing from 21 countries she and her team will face tough opposition.

“This year, I am more nervous (than last time I competed) as this time I will be tumbling and flying so there’s a lot more pressure,” said the 19-year-old.

Alisha’s team finished 5th overall in last year’s World Championships but she is hoping to make the top three this time round.

The talented youngster is also aiming to forge a career in engineering having already completed Level 2 and 3 Mechanical Engineering at Wigan & Leigh College.

The former St John Fisher Catholic High School pupil has applied for a Level 4 Higher Apprenticeship in Aircraft Maintenance at EasyJet and has long-term ambitions to go into aircraft design.

She added: “I really enjoyed physics in school and I enjoyed my engineering course at college from the first day. We did lots of practical in the first year using lathes and drills and it’s something I wanted to develop into a career.”

But the future engineer isn’t planning to give up the cheerleading anytime soon. She has recently opened her own cheer business called Serpents Elite Cheerleading.

Alisha achieved her Level 1 Junior and Level 2 Senior Coaching in cheerleading, which has enabled her to coach local children and she has already got off to a strong start with over 40 signing up for lessons in the first week of business.

She is due to land in Atlanta on 22nd April where she will train with leading cheer team Stingrays, before heading to Florida for the start of the competition.