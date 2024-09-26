Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children starting school in Wigan will all be given library cards to boost their learning.

All reception pupils are to be given cards to use at the 15 local libraries, making it easer for children to borrow books.

There will also be ‘fun classes’ run alongside regular advice and support sessions.

Wigan's main library: one of 15 in the borough

The new initiative was announced at last night’s (September 25) full meeting of Wigan Council.

Leader Coun David Molyneaux said: “Our libraries are the heartbeat of our local communities and offer so many opportunities to families across the borough.

“We hope this scheme will see our new school-starters have easy access to the wealth of books and e-books available and encourage their whole family to also sign-up.

“Remember, our library cards here in Wigan are free for all ages and we have wonderful teams ready to welcome you to their library community, unlocking amazing learning and leisure resources.”

It is part of the council’s Progress With Unity approach, which includes a focus on reducing educational, health and financial inequalities by creating fair opportunities for children and families.

It will be paired with a similar scheme that will see parents offered a card for their new-born baby when they register the birth.

Coun Jenny Bullen, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “We hope it will inspire a love of reading and help boost literacy levels across the borough, but there’s so much on offer at our libraries.

“We’re helping to open the door for these children and their families to discover what’s on offer at our libraries beyond the educational benefits.”

The scheme will initially be launched as a pilot project ahead of a wider roll-out.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We’re proud that our libraries continue to flourish when we have unfortunately seen fellow authorities across the country forced to close them during the past decade.

“Our libraries offer amazing support facilities and this initiative will hopefully see our young people encourage their whole family to pop-in.”

Government figures show the pandemc harmed young children's speech, reading and writing skills. In Year Two, 89 per cent of pupils in England met the expected standard in their phonics assessment, which assesses their speaking, reading and pronunciation in 2022-23: down from 91 per cent in 2018-19.