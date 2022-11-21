WIGAN CLASS ACT: Little Sticks Forest School in Aspull

Here at Little Sticks, Aspull, we are a fully outdoor forest school for pre-school children. We are Ofsted registered and fully embrace the Forest School ethos which to us means that play is at the heart of our practice and we believe that children should be allowed to and encouraged to lead their own learning. Our children are free to play and explore the woodland environment. Our days flow naturally, we make time for snacks around our fire circle and reflection on the day's learning. The children have the opportunity to use real tools, cook over a campfire and help to manage our woodland. The children lead their own learning and are actively encouraged by our extremely experienced staff who are there to facilitate learning by playing, modelling, talking and questioning. (Little Sticks Forest School)