Youngsters attending Aspull Holy Family RC Primary were excited for lessons to begin thiese days, after finding out that they had been successful in the national Promethean Classroom Stories competition.

Vying against their peers across the UK and Ireland, their creative video entry has earned them a state-of-the-art interactive Edtech display.

The entries were judged on passion, innovation and imagination, with Mrs Lord, the year 4/5 teacher being extremely proud that her class was recognised for its members’ efforts.

She said: “The children are made up with the news, they can’t wait to get started with the new ActivPanel!”

Teaming up with Miss Marsden, the pair worked with pupils to create a short video that demonstrated the many and great ways in which they have helped out in the local community.

Explaining the thinking behind the submission, Mrs Lord said: “The video reflects what the pupils have recently been working on in their RE lessons, and they were able to reveal some of the great work they have done to support the local care home.”

The Edtech prize is an award-winning Promethean ActivPanel complete with installation, training and support.

This advanced interactive flat panel display will be installed in the Year 1/2 classroom at the school to replace old technology and will be used to support all areas of learning, especially phonics work.

Jim Wallis, the head of UK&I market at Promethean, and one of the Classroom Stories judges.

He said: “The Classroom Stories competition gives us the opportunity to celebrate creativity in the classroom and recognise the positivity and inspiration that comes from education.

"Aspull Holy Family Catholic Primary School were deserving winners and I was particularly impressed by the contributions of all the pupils and their enthusiasm to help the local community. Congratulations to Mrs Lord, Miss Marsden and all the pupils involved, you should be very proud!”