Wigan college named winner at the prestigious Educate Awards

Winstanley College was honoured at the Educate Awards on Friday, November 15.

The college, located in Orrell, won the Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College category.

The worthy winner demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence and student welfare, recently earning a prestigious award. With a mission to inspire success within a supportive and inclusive environment, Winstanley College stands as the highest-performing sixth form college in Greater Manchester and ranks among the top three in northern England, as highlighted by the 2022/23 Sunday Times college rankings.

The college's dedication to both academic and personal development has earned notable accolades, with judges particularly impressed by Winstanley College’s holistic approach to student and staff wellbeing. Winstanley holds recognitions from the Schools, Students, and Teachers Network (SSAT) and the Prince’s Teaching Institute, underscoring its role as an exceptional educational provider.

Winstanley College won Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College, sponsored by LJMU, at the Educate Awards 2024

Prioritising mental health and wellbeing, Winstanley College recently received the AcSEED Award for its mental health initiatives and the Matrix Standard for its high-quality Careers and Guidance services. In 2024, the college was awarded the national ‘Valued Worker Scheme’ by trades unions, further highlighting its commitment to staff welfare.

The judging panel commented: “Winstanley College excels as an inspiring, high-achieving sixth form, ranking among the top three in Northern England and first in Greater Manchester. With national recognition in academic excellence, mental health support, and careers guidance, it champions inclusivity, offers robust enrichment opportunities, and fosters success across diverse pathways.”

St John Rigby College, also situated in Orrell, was named runner-up in the same category.

Now in its 13th year, the Educate Awards features 21 diverse categories and shines a spotlight on all aspects of education from sports and arts to literacy and the environment.

The shortlist recognises inspiring teachers, dedicated support staff and strategic leadership teams who continue to make a meaningful difference in their communities.

As the largest and most prestigious education awards in the region, the Educate Awards brings together schools, colleges and multi academy trusts from Merseyside, Cheshire, Lancashire, and Greater Manchester for a night of celebration and recognition.

In partnership with ASL Group, the glittering ceremony took place at the Liverpool Cathedral and welcomed over 600 guests. The evening was hosted by broadcaster, Simon ‘Rossie’ Ross.

Alongside the awards ceremony was a delicious three-course gala dinner and dazzling entertainment from the region’s schools. Providing a soundtrack during the reception was St John Bosco Arts College with an incredible DJ set, followed by a soulful rendition of Heather Small’s iconic hit ‘Proud’ by its gospel choir. Later, after the call for dinner, the choir joined a larger ensemble in the cathedral’s main space to deliver a breathtaking performance of Emilie Sandé’s ‘Shine’.

During dinner, Sandbach School’s Big Band played two fantastic jazz tracks, 'Bésame Mucho' by Consuelo Velázquez and 'I've Got The World On A String' by Frank Sinatra.

Bringing an end to the evening’s entertainment was LIPA Sixth Form College which delivered a stella performance of ‘I’m Just Ken’ from the Barbie soundtrack, including a rendition of ‘Dance The Night’ by Dua Lipa.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “Congratulations to Winstanley College on its win at this year’s Educate Awards!

“A huge well done to the runners-up and finalists and thank you to everyone who took the time to enter. The results were incredibly close, and judges had their work cut out deciding not only the shortlist but also overall the winners.”

Kim added: “The Educate Awards is proud to be shining a spotlight on the region’s schools and colleges, and celebrating the amazing work taking place inside and outside of the classroom. Entries will for 2025 will open in February and we encourage all types of schools, colleges and multi academy trusts to submit entries.”

Associate sponsors of the Educate Awards 2024 include: All About STEM, Angel Solutions, CER Education, CPMM Media Group, EdenFiftyOne™, Fresh Start Waste Services, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Careers Hub, Liverpool John Moore’s University, LSSP, Satis Education, SENDSCOPE, and SupplyWell.

The Educate Awards 2024 winners and runners up:

The Communication Award, sponsored by CPMM Media GroupWinner: Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School, Liverpool

Runner up: Maricourt Catholic High School, Sefton

Outstanding Commitment to the Environment, sponsored by Fresh Start Waste ServicesWinner: Ss Peter and Paul Primary School, Wirral

Runner up: Neston High School, Cheshire

Careers & Enterprise Award, sponsored by Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Careers Hub

Winner: The Academy of St Nicholas, Liverpool

Runner up: St Mary's Catholic College, Wirral

SEND Provision Award - Mainstream School, sponsored by SENDSCOPE

Winner: Handforth Grange Primary School, Cheshire

Runner up: Rainford High, St Helens

SEND Provision Award - Specialist School, sponsored by SENDSCOPE

Winner: Orrets Meadow School, Wirral

Runner up: Inscape House School, Stockport

Innovative & Creative Literacy Award, sponsored by EdenFiftyOne

Winner: Ridgeway High School, Wirral

Runner up: The Birkenhead Park School, Wirral

Outstanding Commitment to STEM, sponsored by All About STEM

Winner: Evelyn Community Primary School, Knowsley

Runner up: Halewood Academy, Knowsley

Outstanding Arts in Primary School

Winner: St Benedict's Catholic Primary School, Sefton

Runner up: Netherton Moss Primary School, Sefton

Outstanding Arts in Secondary School

Winner: Sandbach School, Cheshire

Runner up: Gateacre School, Liverpool

Community Partnership Award

Winner: Kew Woods Primary School, Sefton

Runner up: St John Plessington Catholic College, Wirral

Mental Health & Wellbeing Award

Winner: St Elizabeth's Catholic Primary School, Sefton

Runner up: Blessed Carlo Acutis Catholic and Church of England Academy, Cheshire

Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Primary School, sponsored by LSSP

Winner: Bedford Drive Primary School, Wirral

Runner up: St Aloysius Catholic Primary School, Knowsley

Outstanding Commitment to Sport in Secondary School

Winner: Wright Robinson College, Manchester

Runner up: Standish Community High School, Wigan

Leadership Team of the Year

Winner: Birchwood Community High School, Warrington

Runner up: Green Fold School, Bolton

Teacher of the Year, sponsored by CER

Winner: Kath Sweeney from Knotty Ash Primary School, Liverpool

Runner up: Gemma Jackson from Stockport Academy

School Support Star of the Year, sponsored by SupplyWell

Winner: Paul Bohan from Holy Spirit Catholic Academy, Sefton

Runner up: Louise Yates from Ascent Autism Specialist College, Newton-le-Willows

Most Inspirational Multi Academy Trust, sponsored by Satis Education

Winner: All Saints Multi Academy Trust, Liverpool

Runner up: Endeavour Learning Trust, Lancashire

Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College, sponsored by LJMU

Winner: Winstanley College, Wigan

Runner up: St John Rigby College, Wigan

Most Inspirational Secondary School

Winner: The Academy of St Nicholas, Liverpool

Runner up: Chorlton High School, Manchester

Most Inspirational Primary School, sponsored by Angel Solutions

Winner: Green Fold School, Bolton

Runner up: St Elizabeth's Catholic Primary School, Sefton

WOW Recognition Award, sponsored by ASL Group

Winner: West Kirby Grammar School, Wirral

Runner up: Wright Robinson College, Manchester