A Wigan college has been graded as outstanding by the Catholic Schools Inspectorate

Orrell St John Rigby College maintained the high grade following a two-day inspection by the organisation last month.

The institution received top marks across the three aspects of judgement: catholic life and mission, religious education and collective worship.

The report read: “St John Rigby Sixth Form College is a joyful, happy and supportive community. Students express great pride in their college.

"They know their time in sixth form is relatively short and they speak about how much they will miss this college when the time comes for them to move on.

"They express appreciation for the wide-ranging support they receive from staff and the outstanding ‘wrap around’ care from the pastoral team.”

“Students have a real sense of their uniqueness and self-worth which leads them to show great respect and care for others.

"This is evident in exemplary behaviour in lessons and in movement around the college campus.”

“There is a real spirit of collaboration and teamwork which many staff describe as being a ‘family atmosphere’.”

“A strong culture of welcome and inclusion extends to students of all faiths and none.”

Principal Peter McGhee said: “This report is a celebration of the values and the qualities of our students and our staff and provides a sense of why this is such a special college with a strong sense of community.

"It is a nice time of the year to receive such affirmation of our work because students and staff have worked hard throughout the autumn term, the longest term of the academic year.

"Much has been achieved and everybody is ready for a break and to have time with friends and family over Christmas and New Year but it is always good to be able to look back with pride at all that has been achieved.

“There were moments of heartfelt pride during the inspection process following feedback from meetings held with students and staff and hearing from the inspectors about the exemplary nature of our students.