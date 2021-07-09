Wigan college staff named among region's education lockdown heroes

Megan Spencer, Wigan and Leigh College’s Head of School Partnerships, was crowned in the Post-16 support staff category

Adrian Naylor and Megan Spencer, both of Wigan and Leigh College, have been named in the 2021 Greater Manchester Higher Lockdown Heroes Awards. The awards were set up to highlight the efforts of the region’s teaching and support staff who have gone the extra mile during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Greater Manchester Higher is an organisation that promotes higher education and provides outreach activities to teenagers aged 13-18 from across Greater Manchester.

Mr Naylor, a Motor Vehicle Lecturer, scooped the Post-16 Teacher award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Naylor, a Motor Vehicle Lecturer, scooped the Post-16 Teacher award

Despite having a family of his own, Adrian converted the garage at his home into a virtual classroom, using Microsoft Teams to run lessons and provide high quality practical demonstrations to his class. The feedback from his students was exemplary with many saying the enjoyment they got from these lessons helped them cope with the wider pressures of the lockdowns.

Ms Spencer, the college’s Head of School Partnerships, was crowned in the Post-16 support staff category.

Megan developed a Steps to Success programme to support school leavers who were joining the College after their GCSEs. She also adapted the admissions processes at the college to make them Covid-friendly and is described as a ‘shining light’ for her positive attitude to the challenges thrown at her.

Sam Kalubowila, Head of GM Higher said: “ It was brilliant to read about the initiatives that have helped to keep learners engaged over the last 15 months and to help them loom at careers and future study options. This was such a difficult competition to judge, given the stories of innovation and devotion that we received. The judging also brought home the fact that now, more so than ever, young people from across the region need to have the impartial information, advice and guidance to support the decisions they are making about their futures.”