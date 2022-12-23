Matthew Humphris, from Billinge, was scouted by industry professionals after his short film was screened at the Dukes in Lancaster.

The 17-year-old originally directed the film titled Wrath for YouTube, where it gained a good number of views.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His film studies teacher at Winstanley College – who is tipping him for great things – suggested that the former Rainford High pupil should enter it into a competition run by HOME in Manchester.

Matthew Humphris

The short subject competition had a theme of Monstrous Situations for which his film, based on a serial killer, fitted the bill perfectly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After finding out his piece had been selected for the competition, Matthew was invited to attend the screening at the Dukes in front of a full audience, including producers and directors.

It was at this point when Matthew was approached and encouraged to apply for the British Film Institute (BFI) Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experienced director Carl Hunter runs the academy where Matthew now hopes to take his film career ambitions forward

His BFI application was successful, and he now attends the academy at the FACT in Liverpool every Monday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The institution is run by Carl Hunter, a film director who has worked with several big-name actors, the latest being Love Actually star Bill Nighy.

Matthew, alongside his A-levels in law, English literature and film studies, is producing a short piece in the BFI “Break into film” course with a group of like-minded students wanting to pursue a career in the industry, which could be entered into international festivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his whirlwind success, Matthew said: “I have wanted to be a film director since I was a toddler.

"Thanks to the BFI Academy I now have the contacts and stepping stone I need to pursue this dream career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can’t thank Leanne, my film studies teacher, enough for encouraging me to enter the short film competition and opening this world of opportunity.”