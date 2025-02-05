Wigan college students receive Oxbridge offers for 2025

Nineteen Winstanley College students have received Oxbridge offers for September 2025. Eleven have offers for University of Cambridge and 8 have offers for the University of Oxford. Almost all the applicants came to Winstanley from state schools in and around the borough.

Lewis Tang, is one of two former St Peter’s High School pupils holding an Oxbridge offer. Lewis’ offer is for Mathematics at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge. He commented: ‘I found the support from College, especially my Maths teacher incredible. I had many practice interviews and lots of coaching, so I went into the interview nervous but thoroughly prepared. I’m ecstatic with my offer but realise this is just the first step. I now need to continue working hard to achieve the grades needed to take up my place.’

One of the 8 students with an Oxford offer is former Lowton High School pupil, Eva Marsden-Barnes, who has an offer for English Language and Literature. Eva said: ‘Getting my offer was unexpected but a very welcome surprise.

To get here has been hard work and lots of nerves but I’m grateful for all the support I have received, from personal statement reviews to practice interviews. To study my favourite subject, English, at such a prestigious institution would be such a privilege and this is motivation for the next few months of hard work and exams.’

Simon Lett, Winstanley College Principal, remarked: ‘We are once again delighted by the number of our students receiving Oxbridge offers this year, with the majority coming from state school backgrounds. We are dedicated to working with local high schools to inspire and support students in their pursuit of higher education, particularly those from areas with historically lower progression rates. While some exceptional students were unfortunately not successful in their Oxbridge applications, it’s great to see them now receiving offers from other leading universities.’

Grant Fletcher, who coordinates Winstanley College’s Oxbridge Programme, highlighted: ‘Our comprehensive Oxbridge preparation programme is designed to encourage and support students throughout their applications. This year’s applicants have shown exceptional dedication, and the wide range of offers—including medicine, languages, and law, among others—reflects the diverse talents and ambitions of our students.’