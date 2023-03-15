Wigan college tutors stage walk out over pay dispute
Staff from schools and colleges across Wigan are taking part in two days of strike action.
By Sian Jones
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:21 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:38 GMT
The walk-out marks the latest phase in the dispute between education workers and the Government.
The first day of action also coincides with the unveiling of the Spring Budget.
Staff at Winstanley College are just some of many taking part in a picket line across the two days, with others set to join demonstrations in Manchester and Wigan town centre.
