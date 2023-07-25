Wigan deputy headteacher steps down after more than 20 years in the classroom

Steve Coyle joined St John Fisher High School in 1995, initially as a science teacher before becoming head of year three years later.

He became assistant then deputy headteacher, before taking on the head of school role for two years in 2015.

Mr Coyle said: “If I had my time again, would I do anything differently? Not a chance! I feel honoured, blessed, privileged and fortunate enough to have served this school community for so many years.

Steve Coyle, deputy headteacher at St John Fisher Catholic High School, Wigan, is retring from teaching after 28 years at the school.

"I’ve had a ball and always considered my many roles at SJF as a vocation rather than a job.

“As with the majority of new teachers I got given a form tutor’s role and by 1998 I was promoted to a head of year, with responsibility for key stage 2/3 transition.

"For the next 15 years promotions came at five-yearly intervals, starting in 2005 with my appointment to assistant headteacher and to deputy head in 2010 and being invited to become interim head of school by the governors in 2015. During that time we had a very successful academic Ofsted inspection.

St John Fisher Catholic High School Charity Night at the DW Stadium Marquee: Retiring deputy headteacher Steve Coyle (front centre) with headteacher Alison Rigby, left, event organisers Laura Melling and Abby Cunliffe, from the pastoral team, and former/current Wigan Warriors stars Sam Tomkins, Paul Prescott, Liam Farrell, Stuart Jones, Sean O'Loughlin and Joel Tomkins

"I was delighted when Alison Rigby got appointed as our new headteacher in 2017, allowing me to go back to being one of our deputy headteachers in our school, where I have remained very happily since then.”

Mr Coyle is taking up the position of school improvement officer with the Liverpool Archdiocese.

Pastoral hub manager Laura Melling, along with headteacher Mrs Rigby, have set up a fund-raiser entitled the Steve Coyle Fund for Disadvantaged Children, as he spent much of his career working for children and families who were less fortunate. A charity night has already raised £3,546.

Mr Coyle said: “It has probably not hit me yet that I am not coming back in school in September.

"Knowing I would be giving farewell speeches and reflecting on what I was going to say has not been easy. I find it hard to put into words what this school means to me – but I will give it a go!

"I leave our school happy, positive, content and feeling that I have made some contribution to the lives of many young people.

"I stayed at our school so long because it has been a great place to work, because it is the children and the staff that make a school what it is. This community will always have a special place in my heart.

"I live within our community and will continue to see so many Fisher connections.

“I am truly humbled by the charity being set up in my name. Helping our children and their parents has been a big focus of mine and the pastoral team during my time at SJF. I was stunned when Laura made this announcement. My aim going forward will be to dedicate some quality time to fund-raising events for the charity.”

Mr Rigby said: “To Steve, Mr Coyle, ‘sir’, you will be greatly missed at John Fisher. Your devotion and service have been immeasurable over so many lives.