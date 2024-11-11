Wigan first days at school pictures from 2014

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Nov 2024, 04:55 BST
The final countdown has begun to the publishing of this year’s First Days of School pull-out in the Wigan Observer.

But before the paper comes out on November 12, here is a reminder of the picture gallery of local reception classes which appeared in the paper a decade ago. Until today, these 2014 images had not been published online since then.

.

1. Wigan reception classes in 2014

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Miss McGovern's reception class RM at Canon Sharples Primary School, Whelley

. Photo: MA

Photo Sales
.

3. Miss Aldis's reception class RA at Canon Sharples Primary School, Whelley

. Photo: MA

Photo Sales
.

4. Pupils from Miss McGarrigan's reception class R1 at Winstanley Community School

. Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice