But before the paper comes out on November 12, here is a reminder of the picture gallery of local reception classes which appeared in the paper a decade ago. Until today, these 2014 images had not been published online since then.
1 / 9
But before the paper comes out on November 12, here is a reminder of the picture gallery of local reception classes which appeared in the paper a decade ago. Until today, these 2014 images had not been published online since then.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.