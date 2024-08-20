This rite of passage has been replicated in the borough for generations (although they were O-levels from 1951 to 1986 and school certificates before that). Here’s a lovely collection of Wigan secondary school pupils celebrating their GCSE results in the first decade of the 21st century.
1. High fliers from St Mary's Catholic High School, Astley, in 2009: Thomas Firth, left, Cindy Wan, Katie Wright, Megan Oldbury, Anna O'Keeffe, Sophie Little and Andrew Coffey
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. The Byrchall High's Jessica Feeley, Alex Beddard, Laura Wood in 2009
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
3. Abraham Guest pupils Alex Thorpe, Jennifer Abbott and Kerry Abbott in 2006
. Photo: Gary Kelman
4. St John Fisher pupil Luke Roxburgh in 2006 with his results
. Photo: Gary Kelman