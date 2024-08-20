Wigan GCSE results day pictures from the early 2000s

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 16:47 BST
Thousands of Wigan pupils receive their GCSE results tomorrow (Thursday August 21) morning and will have clearer ideas of what life holds ahead.

This rite of passage has been replicated in the borough for generations (although they were O-levels from 1951 to 1986 and school certificates before that). Here’s a lovely collection of Wigan secondary school pupils celebrating their GCSE results in the first decade of the 21st century.

.

1. High fliers from St Mary's Catholic High School, Astley, in 2009: Thomas Firth, left, Cindy Wan, Katie Wright, Megan Oldbury, Anna O'Keeffe, Sophie Little and Andrew Coffey

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

.

2. The Byrchall High's Jessica Feeley, Alex Beddard, Laura Wood in 2009

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

.

3. Abraham Guest pupils Alex Thorpe, Jennifer Abbott and Kerry Abbott in 2006

. Photo: Gary Kelman

.

4. St John Fisher pupil Luke Roxburgh in 2006 with his results

. Photo: Gary Kelman

