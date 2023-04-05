The Education Policy Institute said areas with schools operating close to or over capacity see teaching staff facing additional demand.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Department for Education figures show 31 schools were at or over capacity in Wigan in the 2021-22 academic year.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than or equal to its number of places.

Of them, 29 were primary schools and two were secondary schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across England, 17 per cent of primary schools were full or over capacity while 23 per cent of secondary schools, including sixth forms, were at or above capacity last year.

The Department for Education said most state schools that exceeded their capacity were over by fewer than 10 pupils. About seven per cent of schools exceeded their capacity by 10 or more students.

Jon Andrews, Education Policy Institute head of analysis, said the proportion of schools operating at over capacity is likely to fall in the coming years.

"Pupil numbers are already declining in primary, and will soon peak in secondary and special schools. The Department for Education estimate that the total pupil population will fall by over 900,000 between 2022 and 2032," Mr Andrews added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He warned the result of schools operating close to or over capacity is additional demands on teaching staff and pupils being left without their preferred choice of school.

He said: "With our research having revealed that pupils from more affluent backgrounds more frequently succeed via these routes of appeal, it’s likely that disadvantaged pupils will suffer to a greater extent from the effects of schools being over capacity.”

The figures show the most crowded primary school in Wigan last year was Standish Lower Ground St Anne's Church of England Primary School. The school had 163 students on roll and 140 places – meaning it was over capacity by 16 per cent.

The most crowded secondary school in the area was Cansfield High School which had 1,024 pupils and 1,010 places last year. It was over capacity by one per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff Barton, Association of School and College Leaders general secretary, said arrangements are put in place to accommodate pupils where a school is over-subscribed.

Mr Barton added: "The bigger issue is that this situation is often driven by Ofsted judgements rather than a shortage of school places in the system as a whole because many parents apply for schools with ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ ratings.

"It drives up property prices in certain areas and stigmatises schools in other areas."

He said the system "desperately" needs to be reviewed and added struggling schools need more support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Department for Education spokesperson said it has created almost 1.2 million school places since 2010 and added many more are "in the pipeline".