Students from a Wigan school have created a sensory garden for a nearby care home which specialises in dementia care.

Eleven year 10 pupils from St John Fisher High worked with Norley Hall Care Home to create the little corner of paradise for the home’s residents.

Carole Giddings, learning resource centre manager at the school, contacted the home to see if there was an opportunity for students to take part in a gardening project, as her father-in-law is also a resident Norley Hall.

The home, which has strong links in the local community, welcomed the chance for students to get involved.

Pupils raised more than £300 which St John Fisher then matched in order to help renovate the garden.

Julia Entwistle, activity co-ordinator at the home, said: “The whole project’s purpose was to give a meaningful activity for both students and residents and to create an amazing garden retreat where the senses can be stimulated

“Our garden was transformed into a sensory garden with colourful visuals and scented herbs, based on the plants and herbs chosen by the residents.

“We’re trying to grow community links to help bring fresh ideas to the care home and give the residents the chance to be involved in something new and exciting.”

Home manager Kathryn Rimmer said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the staff and students at St John Fisher High School, the garden is amazing and will improve the lives of our residents who will spend many happy times in this sensory wonderland!”

1 . Norley Hall Care Home Staff, students and residents enjoying the outdoor space. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

2 . Norley Hall Care Home from left, Teacher Rosella Cropper creating artwork on the walls with pupil Bobbie Lee, 15. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

3 . Norley Hall Care Home Pupils have been painting and planting for residents to enjoy the outdoor space for summer. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

4 . Norley Hall Care Home - Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3