Wigan Junior Chess Academy celebrates first graduating class and announces new intake

The Wigan Chess Club has been enjoying a period of remarkable growth since its reformation in January.

As part of its mission to foster chess within the local community, the club launched the Wigan Junior Chess Academy, designed to introduce the game to beginners and provide young players with structured chess instruction. Open to children aged 6 to 16, the academy has seen an especially enthusiastic turnout in the 6 to 12 age group.

Held every Thursday at Clifton Street Community Centre, the Wigan Junior Chess Academy has quickly become a vibrant part of the local chess scene. Over the past ten weeks, under the expert guidance of coach John Shortt, the academy's inaugural class of 20 students has made remarkable strides. The young chess enthusiasts have now completed Level 1, having mastered foundational skills, and received well-earned certificates to celebrate this achievement. They will progress to Level 2, where they’ll begin exploring essential strategies, including openings and piece development.

"These young players have shown incredible dedication and talent," says coach John Shortt. "Watching them grow not only as chess players but also in confidence and problem-solving ability has been very rewarding."

Graduates of Wigan Junior Chess Academy

Chess has long been celebrated for its educational benefits, especially for children. Research consistently shows that learning chess can significantly improve cognitive development in young people. The game promotes critical thinking, enhances memory, and fosters patience. For many young players, it offers a fun, interactive way to develop skills that will serve them well both in and out of the classroom.

The Wigan Junior Chess Academy looks forward to welcoming its next Level 1 intake starting on Thursday, November 14th. With the continued enthusiasm of Wigan’s young players, the academy is building a foundation for a new generation of chess talent in the community. Parents interested in enrolling their children are encouraged to contact Wigan Chess Club for further details.

With the dedication of the club and the passion of its young players, the future of chess in Wigan looks bright.

Contact Information:For more information on enrollment, please contact Wigan Chess Club at [email protected]