Wigan mini reporters interview popular children’s authors

A group of aspiring young reporters got the chance to interview some of their favourite authors.

By Holly Pritchard
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:30 pm

Media Cubs – the pop-up newsroom and TV studio for children around Wigan – held an exclusive press conference with three popular children's authors at Leigh and Tyldesley libraries, thanks to a collaboration with Wigan Libraries.

The youngsters played host to series of virtual press conferences with Nick Butterworth, writer and illustrator of Percy the Park Keeper books, Steve Weatherill, author of the Baby Goz picture books and animal-themed writer Holly Webb.

Media Cubs mini reporters at the press conference

It was a chance for the children to find out more about the authors' lives and careers.

Media Cubs project lead Kirsty Day said: "It's important that we bring role models into our newsroom to inspire young people.

"We saw the positive impact straight away and the children were loaning all of the authors’ books out straight after each of the press conferences had finished."

Media Cubs host a virtual press conference with authors Holly Webb, Steve Weatherill and Nick Butterworth
