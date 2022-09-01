Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Media Cubs – the pop-up newsroom and TV studio for children around Wigan – held an exclusive press conference with three popular children's authors at Leigh and Tyldesley libraries, thanks to a collaboration with Wigan Libraries.

The youngsters played host to series of virtual press conferences with Nick Butterworth, writer and illustrator of Percy the Park Keeper books, Steve Weatherill, author of the Baby Goz picture books and animal-themed writer Holly Webb.

Media Cubs mini reporters at the press conference

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a chance for the children to find out more about the authors' lives and careers.

Media Cubs project lead Kirsty Day said: "It's important that we bring role models into our newsroom to inspire young people.

"We saw the positive impact straight away and the children were loaning all of the authors’ books out straight after each of the press conferences had finished."