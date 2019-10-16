Wigan nursery’s charity feats

It has been a busy and productive few months for one Wigan borough centre for tots which has raised more than £2,000 for a good cause through a series of family events.



The Little Acorns private day nursery and pre-school in Atherton has been able to present a grand total of £2,015 to the Alzheimer’s Society thanks to a team effort involving children, parents and staff.

Starting back in May, the Bolton Road nursery launched a programme of fun, money-spinning activities that included an open evening featuring games and prizes.

The nursery was delighted to receive kind donations of prizes from Atherton businesses which were then raffled off in aid of the charity.

Employees from the Body Shop visited and gave a demonstration of some of their products, donating a percentage of sales to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Little Acorns then threw a well-attended garden party which included stalls, games and plenty of ice cream while basking in the sunshine.

They also received a visit from a mobile farm who taught the children about different animals and introduced them to quite a few.

Following this there was a sponsored sing-along during which the youngsters were sponsored to put on a musical medley.

Each of the nursery rooms had their own song which they learnt with the help of parents and staff.

Finally the centre hosted a cupcake day which included donations from staff and homemade treats from the children.

Manager Tracy Bilsbury said: “A massive ‘well done’ to everyone at the nursery who have raised a fantastic amount of money for a great cause. “A big thank-you to all the children, parents and local businesses of Atherton who were involved.

“A special thanks to Stephanie Armstrong who organised getting local businesses involved and the raffle.”