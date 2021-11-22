Wigan nursery set to take over Instagram

Little Owls in Standish, has received the honour of taking over educational consultant Alistair Bryce-Clegg's account as part of his "Takeover Tuesdays".

Mr Bryce-Clegg, who specialises in early years education has over 37,000 followers and invites settings to share their day with other practioners and childcare providers across the world.

Little Owls has been on the waiting list for over 12 months and will finally get the chance to showcase the nursey on November 23.

Nursey manager Shana Selby with children at Little Owls

Nursery Manager Shana Selby said: "We're delighted to have finally been given the opportunity to share our practice.

"All the staff and children are really excited. We will be showing what we do on a day to day basis from sensory play to mark making.

"We also have some special activities planned which we are really looking forward to

"It is a great way of not only giving our nursey some exposure, but also for us and many other childcare settings to take inspiration from each other."

Nursery manager Shana Selby will be posting content throughout the day as part of the takeover.

The setting will feature in 10 posts throughout the day from 8am to 8pm.

You can view the nursery's takeover on the abcdoes Instagram page.